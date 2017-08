The Queensferry Crossing is a brand new bridge that's 2.7 km long.

It's been built over the River Forth in Scotland, linking Edinburgh and Fife.

The bridge is 207 metres above high tide - that's the height of 48 double-decker buses on top of each other!

It has special windshields on either side to protect traffic from the wind.

