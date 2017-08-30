Chat: What did you think of new Great British Bake Off?

Image copyright PA Image caption Meet this year's batch of Great British Bake Off contestants hoping to rise to the top

The wait is finally over as The Great British Bake Off returned to our TV screens on Tuesday night.

Paul Hollywood and new judge Prue Leith welcomed 12 fresh faces to the famous white tent - all of whom are aiming to be crowned Britain's best amateur baker.

The hit show has moved to Channel 4 from the BBC, and changes to the show - including the line-up of hosts and the introduction of ad-breaks - have got fans wondering if the new series will be just as tasty as previous years.

So we want to know what you thought of it.

What did you think of the new Great British Bake Off?

Do you like the new presenters and judges?

What did you enjoy most about the show?

Are the contestants better than ever?

Was there anything you didn't like so much about the new series?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.