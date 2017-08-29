'It's a scary experience': Houston kids react to severe floods
29 August 2017 Last updated at 08:54 BST
Flooding in the US city of Houston is expected to get worse on Tuesday after more rain was forecast.
Thousands of people have been rescued from their homes after Tropical Storm Harvey battered the city. Many more are still waiting for help.
Later today, President Trump will visit the area to see the damage.
Watch Emilio and Thomas, who live in Houston, as they tell Newsround how they've been affected.