US Open 2017: Johanna Konta suffers shock defeat in first round

Image copyright AFP Image caption Johanna Konta reached the fourth round at the US Open in 2015 and 2016

Britain's world number 7 Johanna Konta suffered a shock first-round defeat against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic at the US Open.

Konta was among the favourites for the title but ended up losing to the world number 78 in three sets.

Asked how she would deal with the defeat, Johanna said: "I think not to catastrophise is important. It is a tennis match. It's a sport."

Britons Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie had earlier won their first-round matches in the men's singles, but Heather Watson was beaten in the women's singles.

Andy Murray pulled out of the US Open over the weekend after failing to recover from a hip injury.