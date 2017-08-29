Strictly Come Dancing stars glam up for launch show

The line-up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed - and last night they were seen for the first time together at a glitzy Red Carpet event in London.

It was an opportunity for the 15 celebrities taking part to get all glammed up and get a taste of what it's like to be 'Strictly-fied'.

Celebs taking part include Paralympian runner Jonnie Peacock, popstar Mollie King and CBBC presenter Susan Calman.

Watch Ayshah meet this year's Strictly stars and find out what they are most excited (and scared) about doing!

Strictly Come Dancing begins with a launch show on BBC One on 9 September