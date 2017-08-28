MTV VMAs: All the best bits

  • 28 August 2017

Ed Sheeran picked up Artist of the Year at the Video Music Awards in Los Angeles

  • Katy Perry JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX

    Katy Perry hosted the Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as well as performing her song Swish Swish.

  • Ed Sheeran Getty Images

    British singer Ed Sheeran picked up the Artist of the Year Award. He admitted on social media later that he hadn't expected to win, so he made the "worst acceptance speech I think I've ever done".

  • Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the night's big winner, picking up six awards including video of the year for HUMBLE. Getty Images

    Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the night's big winner, picking up six awards including video of the year for HUMBLE.

  • Taylor Swift's co writers Getty Images

    Taylor Swift won an award for her and Zayn's track, I Don't Wanna Live Forever - but she wasn't there, so it was up to the song's co-writers to pick it up. Despite her no-show, the audience were treated to the first look at Taylor's new song Look What You Made Me Do.

  • Lorde Getty Images

    Singer Lorde had the flu so she didn't sing her song live - but instead performed a special dance for the audience.

  • Miley Getty Images

    Miley Cyrus performed her new song Younger Now, while dressed in a 1950s style outfit.

More on this story