MTV VMAs: All the best bits
Ed Sheeran picked up Artist of the Year at the Video Music Awards in Los Angeles
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX
Katy Perry hosted the Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, as well as performing her song Swish Swish.
Getty Images
British singer Ed Sheeran picked up the Artist of the Year Award. He admitted on social media later that he hadn't expected to win, so he made the "worst acceptance speech I think I've ever done".
Getty Images
Rapper Kendrick Lamar was the night's big winner, picking up six awards including video of the year for HUMBLE.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift won an award for her and Zayn's track, I Don't Wanna Live Forever - but she wasn't there, so it was up to the song's co-writers to pick it up. Despite her no-show, the audience were treated to the first look at Taylor's new song Look What You Made Me Do.
Getty Images
Singer Lorde had the flu so she didn't sing her song live - but instead performed a special dance for the audience.
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus performed her new song Younger Now, while dressed in a 1950s style outfit.
