Kids celebrate Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival is back - with music, food and lots of dancing.

The big carnival takes place in West London, and is a huge party celebrating Caribbean culture.

But things are a bit different this year.

It is the first one since the Grenfell Tower fire, where many people lost their lives. Grenfell Tower is close to the carnival route.

Ayshah's been speaking to some kids who live near to the tower, to find out about a special float that they've helped to make.