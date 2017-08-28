Huge floods hit Houston in the US

  • 28 August 2017

The city was flooded after Tropical Storm Harvey hit the state of Texas.

    The US city of Houston in Texas has been battered by the biggest storm in its history, which has turned roads into rivers.

  • flooding Reuters

    Cars have been abandoned in the flooding and many people have had to evacuate their homes after electricity was cut off.

    People have had to use boats, inflatable rafts and even beach toys to escape the water.

    The city is expected to be hit by a whole year's rainfall within one week.

    People have been forced to wade through water as it quickly filled the streets.