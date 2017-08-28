Huge floods hit Houston in the US
The city was flooded after Tropical Storm Harvey hit the state of Texas.
-
Getty Images
The US city of Houston in Texas has been battered by the biggest storm in its history, which has turned roads into rivers.
-
Reuters
Cars have been abandoned in the flooding and many people have had to evacuate their homes after electricity was cut off.
-
Getty Images
People have had to use boats, inflatable rafts and even beach toys to escape the water.
-
Getty Images
The city is expected to be hit by a whole year's rainfall within one week.
-
Getty Images
People have been forced to wade through water as it quickly filled the streets.
