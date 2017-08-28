In pictures: Notting Hill Carnival costumes

  • 28 August 2017

Check out all the best costumes from the Notting Hill Carnival this year.

  • The Notting Hill Carnival kicked off yesterday in West London. BBC

    The Notting Hill Carnival kicked off yesterday in West London.

  • Lots of kids dressed up in colourful costumes for a big parade through the streets. BBC

    Lots of kids dressed up in colourful costumes for a big parade through the streets.

  • Lots of people spend time making their own costumes for the event., which takes place every year. BBC

    Lots of people spend time making their own costumes for the event., which takes place every year.

  • Ayshah joined them as they got ready to take part in the carnival. BBC

    Ayshah joined some of them as they got ready to take part in the Carnival.

  • During Carnival, there is lots of music and dancing. These kids are part of a steel band. BBC

    During Carnival, there is lots of music and dancing. These kids are part of a steel band.

  • These girls dressed up as dinosaurs as part of their Carnival parade. BBC

    These girls dressed up as dinosaurs as part of their Carnival parade.

  • This year, many people took time at Carnival to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Grenfell Tower is close to the route of the parade. BBC

    This year, many people took time at Carnival to remember the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Grenfell Tower is close to the route of the parade.

More on this story