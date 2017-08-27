Pictures: Fans dress up for Comic Con in London
Take a look at the great costumes fans have dressed up in for London's Super Comic Convention.
Getty Images
Who's your favourite comic book super hero? These two are clearly big fans of Ironman.
Getty Images
And here's another Ironman, along with Marvel Comics character, Captain America.
Getty Images
No problem guessing who this father and daughter are big fans of!
Getty Images
Clearly Spiderman isn't used to taking the stairs so he took a rest and had a look over some of the stalls at the event.
Getty Images
Who's Robin spotted coming out of the lift? Batman of course!
Getty Images
But watch out Batman, Joker is around too!
