Pictures: Fans dress up for Comic Con in London

  • 27 August 2017

Take a look at the great costumes fans have dressed up in for London's Super Comic Convention.

  • Two people dressed as Ironman Getty Images

    Who's your favourite comic book super hero? These two are clearly big fans of Ironman.

  • Ironman and Captain America Getty Images

    And here's another Ironman, along with Marvel Comics character, Captain America.

  • Father and daughter dressed up as Spiderman Getty Images

    No problem guessing who this father and daughter are big fans of!

  • Spiderman Getty Images

    Clearly Spiderman isn't used to taking the stairs so he took a rest and had a look over some of the stalls at the event.

  • Batman and Robin Getty Images

    Who's Robin spotted coming out of the lift? Batman of course!

  • Joker Getty Images

    But watch out Batman, Joker is around too!