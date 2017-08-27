England lose Women's Rugby World Cup title

  • 27 August 2017

England missed their chance to lift the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy as New Zealand beat them 41-32.

  • New Zealand women's rugby team Getty Images

    New Zealand celebrated as they beat England 41-32 to lift the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy. It's the fifth time they've become world champions.

  • Women's rugby world cup final PA

    The two teams played last night at the Kingspan stadium in Belfast. England won the last world cup in 2014 - but they were up against New Zealand - who are the number one team in the world.

  • Disappointed England fans PA

    It was the fifth Rugby World Cup final in a row for England, but the fourth they've lost to New Zealand.

  • England receive runner-up medals Getty Images

    At one point England had been leading 17 - 5 - but eventually lost 41 - 32 after New Zealand scored seven tries. It was hard for the England players to hide their disappointment as they received their runner-up medals.

  • New Zealand women's rugby team kissing trophy Getty Images

    But for New Zealand players and fans it's time to celebrate!

More on this story