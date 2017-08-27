England lose Women's Rugby World Cup title
England missed their chance to lift the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy as New Zealand beat them 41-32.
New Zealand celebrated as they beat England 41-32 to lift the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy. It's the fifth time they've become world champions.
The two teams played last night at the Kingspan stadium in Belfast. England won the last world cup in 2014 - but they were up against New Zealand - who are the number one team in the world.
It was the fifth Rugby World Cup final in a row for England, but the fourth they've lost to New Zealand.
At one point England had been leading 17 - 5 - but eventually lost 41 - 32 after New Zealand scored seven tries. It was hard for the England players to hide their disappointment as they received their runner-up medals.
But for New Zealand players and fans it's time to celebrate!
