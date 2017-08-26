The awesome animals living on mountains

Living on mountains can be tough but lots of animals call them home.

A new BBC series - Mountains: Life at the Extreme - follows the amazing animals, and people, who live in some of the biggest mountain ranges around the world.

These include the Rockies in North America, the Himalayas in Asia and the Andes in South America.

Jenny's been chatting to two of the makers of the series, Alex Lanchester and Steve Greenwood, about the weird and wonderful animals they saw!