In Pictures: How do you measure a lion? The London zoo weigh-in

  • 25 August 2017

Every year, keepers at ZSL London Zoo have to measure hundreds of animals to make sure they are healthy and growing well. How do they do it?

  • Lion from London zoo Reuters

    First to the lions. The keepers pop meat up a tree and stick a ruler next to the tree. As the lions reach for their snack, keepers are able to measure how big the lions are.

  • Flying Frog, AFP

    A normal kitchen weighing scale is used for this flying frog. These weigh-ins are important because the information gets shared with zoos across the world. The measurements are used to help zookeepers compare important information about thousands of endangered animals.

  • Humboldt Penguin PA

    This Humboldt penguin stands on a set of scales, as every animal is weighed and measured.

  • A male Gorilla EPA

    Zookeepers use scales, tape measures and rulers to do their mammoth task. This male gorilla named Kumbuka stands next to a measuring board during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo.

  • A Squirrel Monkey PA

    There are more than 20,000 animals and 698 different species at the zoo! These squirrel monkeys are lured onto the scales using food.

