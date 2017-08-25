In Pictures: How do you measure a lion? The London zoo weigh-in
Every year, keepers at ZSL London Zoo have to measure hundreds of animals to make sure they are healthy and growing well. How do they do it?
-
Reuters
First to the lions. The keepers pop meat up a tree and stick a ruler next to the tree. As the lions reach for their snack, keepers are able to measure how big the lions are.
-
AFP
A normal kitchen weighing scale is used for this flying frog. These weigh-ins are important because the information gets shared with zoos across the world. The measurements are used to help zookeepers compare important information about thousands of endangered animals.
-
PA
This Humboldt penguin stands on a set of scales, as every animal is weighed and measured.
-
EPA
Zookeepers use scales, tape measures and rulers to do their mammoth task. This male gorilla named Kumbuka stands next to a measuring board during the annual weigh-in at London Zoo.
-
PA
There are more than 20,000 animals and 698 different species at the zoo! These squirrel monkeys are lured onto the scales using food.
- UK's biggest zoo to increase security for animals
- Rare white koala born at Australian Zoo
- Image gallery Gallery: Baby hippo starts teething
- Video Rare, and super cute, baby antelope born in zoo
- Video Baby hippo makes first appearance at zoo in Australia
- Video Donna the elephant goes bananas for Queen at Whipsnade Zoo
- Video Zoo animals playing in the snow
Image gallery
How do you measure a lion?
- 25 August 2017
Pictures: Rooney's England highs and lows
- 23 August 2017
Pictures: Spectacular snaps of birds
- 22 August 2017