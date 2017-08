We all know Harry Potter's favourite pet is his owl, Hedwig.

But the famous books by JK Rowling have inspired lots of people in Indonesia to start keeping owls as pets too.

Now more and more owls are being sold at markets there and conservationists are starting to worry about the impact on the population in the wild.

So has the success of Harry Potter put a curse on Indonesia's owls?

Watch Ayshah's report to find out.