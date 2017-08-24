Will robots take too many jobs from humans in the future?

More and more robots are being created every year to carry out jobs that people have usually done in the past.

While that can be good news when it comes to jobs that people don't like,

But what happens if robots end up doing too many jobs? Will there be enough jobs for humans in the future?

Newsround viewer Jasmine got in touch with us asking these same questions, so we sent her to Bristol to investigate.

Watch now to find out the answers!