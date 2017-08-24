Must-watch! Toddler takes over ITV News

When you're live on television, sometimes anything can happen!

And that is exactly what newsreader Alastair Stewart found out during the ITV lunchtime news on Wednesday, when a little girl went exploring around the studio.

While the presenter was speaking to Iris' mum and brother about food allergies, she started to climb all over the desk.

Alastair didn't appear to mind though and carried on with the interview as normal.

Check out the adorable clip now!

Courtesy of ITV News