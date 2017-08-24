Why are people talking about a rhino horn sale?

There is a big argument going on at the moment about whether or not people should be allowed to sell rhino horns.

Currently, buying and selling rhino horns between different countries around the world is illegal.

However, a legal sale is taking place in South Africa this week, because the rules can be different if it takes place inside one country.

Many people are arguing about whether or not this should be allowed to happen at all.

The man selling the horns thinks that the money raised from the sale can be used to protect the species, but others disagree, saying sales like this encourage poaching.

Ayshah explains more about why that is or to find out more, head to Newsround's guide.