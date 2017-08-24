Chat: Is Wayne Rooney England's best ever player?

Image copyright AFP

England's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney retired from international football on Wednesday.

The Everton striker was asked by England boss Gareth Southgate to be involved against Malta and Slovakia next month but he said no.

"Every time I was selected was a real privilege but I believe now is the time to bow out," said the 31-year-old.

The former Manchester United captain scored 53 times in 119 internationals for England.

Former players and managers have since praised Rooney for his England achievements. But what do you think?

Is Wayne Rooney England's best ever player?

Do you think Wayne is the greatest England footballer ever?

Do you think he deserves more praise for his achievements?

Are you sad that he's retiring from international football?

Is it the right time for him to stop playing for England? Are there better strikers?

