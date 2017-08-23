Wayne Rooney's highs and lows with England

Wayne Rooney has retired from international football after 119 appearances. Here we look at the highs and lows of his England career.

    HIGH: Wayne becomes the youngest player to play for England in February 2003 at 17 years and 111 days in a friendly defeat against Australia.

    HIGH: In September 2003, at 17 years and 317 days, Rooney becomes the youngest player to score for England in a match against Macedonia.

    LOW: Wayne's shown a red card in the 2006 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Portugal for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho.

    HIGH: He captained England for first time in 2009 in a friendly against Brazil.

    LOW: Rooney criticises fans for booing the England players after a 0-0 draw with Algeria in the second group match at the 2010 World Cup. He later apologises for his actions.

    HIGH: In September 2015, Wayne breaks Bobby Charlton's (pictured left) England scoring record with his 50th goal in a match against Switzerland.

    LOW: Despite Rooney scoring the opening goal, England lose 2-1 to Iceland and are knocked out of the Euro 2016 tournament.

    HIGH: He makes his 116th appearance in September 2016 to make him England's most-capped outfield player.

    LOW: Rooney is dropped from the England squad by new manager Gareth Southgate (pictured right) for matches against Scotland and France in June 2017.

    THE END: After 119 England appearances and 53 goals, Rooney retires from international football. He said playing for his national team "was a real privilege but I believe now is the time to bow out."

