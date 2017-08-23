Typhoon Hato smashes into Hong Kong

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch the damage caused by Typhoon Hato

The worst typhoon in five years has slammed into Hong Kong, China, hitting it with hurricane force winds and heavy rain.

Typhoon Hato caused more than 400 flights to be cancelled and most businesses were closed.

Nearly 200 trees have been uprooted, blocking roads, and cars have been left under water and roads flooded.

Metre-high waves crashed onto the shores and construction cranes swayed on skyscrapers in Hong Kong.

Media playback is unsupported on your device BBC weather presenter Simon King explains what hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons are

Click here to find out more about cyclones and other tropical storms.

Many people have been injured, and the same typhoon, Hato, has killed three people in the neighbouring region of Macau.

The storm has since made landfall on the southern Chinese mainland.