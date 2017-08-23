Panda party! Bei Bei celebrates second birthday

0:32
24 April 2017
Meet Giant panda Bei Bei, who's been celebrating his second birthday in the United States.
The National Zoo in Washington, DC, threw a special birthday party for Bei Bei on Tuesday.
The zoo staff gave him a frozen birthday cake decorated with fruit and vegetables, including pears, apples and carrots.
The cake was also made from ingredients like leaf-biscuit paste and sweet potato.
Bei Bei had a nibble but looked like he preferred his old favourite - bamboo shoots! Yum!