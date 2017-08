Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Emily Scarratt (centre) kicked two penalties and a conversion to help send England into Saturday's final

World champions England are through to Women's Rugby World Cup final after a powerful performance saw them beat France.

England upped their game in the second half to end up winning the match 20-3.

They will now play New Zealand on Saturday at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

England's women are trying to keep the title they won against Canada in 2014.