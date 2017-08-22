Pictures: Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2017 winners

Check out the best photos from the 2017 Young Bird Photographer of the Year has today been released and the overall winner has been announced.

  • Calling Tern by Ondrej Pelanek Ondrej Pelanek/BPOTY

    The winner of the Young Bird Photographer of the Year competition was Ondrej Pelanek from the Czech Republic. This image of a Whiskered Tern took first prize.

  • Swimming Steller's Eider by Carlos Perez Naval Carlos Perez Naval/BPOTY

    Carlos Perez Naval's amazing photo of Steller's Eider swimming came in second place. The yearly photo competition is a run by the British Trust for Ornithology and Nature Picture Library.

  • Gannet eye close-up by Marc Albiac Marc Albiac Vilas/BPOTY

    Third place went to Marc Albiac with this stunning close-up shot of a Gannet's eye. The awards were set up to encourage and recognise the younger generation of birders and photographers.

  • Short-eared Owl by Josiah Launstein JOSIAH LAUNSTEIN/BPOTY

    Although Josiah Launstein missed out on one of the top prizes, his photo of a short-eared Owl on top of a tree is beautiful.

    What are you looking at? This photo of an Icelandic Puffin by James Welch made it to the final shortlist. The competition was open to anyone aged 18 and under.

  • Fighting Acrobats by Juan van den Heever Juan van den Heever/BPOTY

    Finally, take a look at this amazing acrobatic photo of two Carmine bee-eaters fighting by Juan van den Heever.

