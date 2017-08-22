Doctor Who: The rumour that EVERYONE is talking about

A Doctor Who rumour is flying around that has got everybody talking.

On Tuesday, The Mirror newspaper reported that the Doctor's next companion will be played by Bradley Walsh.

According to the Mirror, a source said: "Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in such a key role."

"It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed... But, crucially, it won't affect his role as presenter of The Chase. He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he's delighted to have found a way to make it all work."

The BBC has refused to comment on the rumours, so nothing has been confirmed.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption It is rumoured the quiz show host and former Coronation Street actor will be playing the role of the Doctor's companion

It has already been announced that Jodie Whittaker will be playing the role of the Time Lord - the first time that a woman has taken on the part.

Image caption Rumours are flying around about a new cast member to join Jodie Whittaker

Recent companions have been played by female actors, such as Jenna Coleman, Pearl Mackie and Billie Piper.

We will have to wait to see if the Doctor will have a male sidekick this time.