Great British Bake Off: What to look out for in episode 1

Image copyright Press Association

It's almost time for the start of the new series of Great British Bake Off - and we can hardly wait!

But what can we expect from this year's competition?

BBC reporter Liza Mzimba says: "In the first episode at least, things don't go 100% to plan!"

"In lots of ways, the show still feels very familiar, from the tent to the feel of the music."

So here are some things to look out for next week.

Warning: Don't read this if you don't want to know anything about the first episode!

1. The oldest ever contestant

Image copyright Channel 4

Twelve baking hopefuls - Liam, Stacey, Yan, Steven, Tom, Flo, Kate, Julia, James, Chris, Sophie and Peter - will be donning their aprons and taking to the tent.

But at 71, Flo is in fact the oldest contestant to ever take part in the show, so we'll be looking forward to seeing what she can do!

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption This is Flo, who is the oldest ever contestant to take part on the show

2. Paul's new nickname

There's a new presenting and judging team on this series of Bake Off, now that it has moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

But one familiar face remains... Yes, Paul Hollywood will be back in the tent to dish out his opinions on the contestants' baking creations.

But new presenter Noel is going to give him a new nickname.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Hollywood is given a new nickname in the first episode by presenter Noel... and this picture is a clue.

The picture above is a clue. See if you can listen out for it.

3. Hollywood handshakes

You might not expect there to be a Hollywood handshake so early on in the competition.

Image copyright BBC/Love Productions Image caption The famous Paul Hollywood handshake is something that contestants will only get if their baking is exceptional

But in episode one, we can expect not one, but TWO Hollywood handshakes.

It sounds like the baking is going to be a very high standard this year...

4. An oven disaster

What do you think is the worst thing that you could possibly do on a baking show?

Forgetting to turn the oven on has to be pretty high up on the list - and one more contestant is going to forget to do that. Yikes!

5. A dramatic re-start

Do you remember when Iain threw his baked Alaska in the bin and nobody could BELIEVE what they had just seen?

Image copyright BBC/Love Productions Image caption Who remembers this TENSE moment in series 5?

Well, one cake will heading bin-wards in next week's opening episode. Will they claw it back in time for judging? You'll have to watch to find out.

7. Don't eat this at home

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One contestant is going to use marigold flowers to decorate their masterpiece

After one contestant covers their creation in flowers, new judge Prue Leith makes it very clear that she is not a fan of decorations that you can't eat, saying: "Nobody is going to eat a marigold."

Presenter Noel Fielding decides to prove her wrong, grabs the flower and stuffs it in his mouth. Yuck!

8. The adverts

Now that the show has moved to Channel 4, there will be adverts breaking up each episode. But when will they be?

Well, there is one between the first challenge and the judging of it. One after the judging of the technical. And another between the showstopper and the judging.

So now you can plan your trips to get more snacks from the fridge in the breaks!

9. On your marks, get set, bake!

This was the famous catchphrase used by former presenters Mel and Sue, who announced they would no longer present the show once it had moved to Channel 4.

Image copyright BBC/Love Productions Image caption Paul looks less than impressed with Mel and Sue's catchphrase, while Mary seems to be rather amused

But will Noel and Sandi (who have replaced Mel and Sue) use it too? Time will tell...

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday 29 August on Channel 4 at 8:00pm