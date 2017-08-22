Relive the incredible total solar eclipse

Millions of people in the United States enjoyed an incredible total solar eclipse on Monday.

A huge shadow, cast by the moon, as it passed in front of the sun, swept across the US from coast to coast.

It's the first time in 99 years an eclipse like this has happened, and the whole event took around 90 minutes.

BBC reporter Nada Tawfik was watching the spectacular sight in the US state of Kentucky for Newsround.

Watch now and relive the amazing total solar eclipse!