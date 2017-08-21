Solar eclipse: The amazing moment when the world first saw it

Millions of people across the US are enjoying one of the most incredible space sights that you can see from the Earth.

A total solar eclipse is sweeping across the States, plunging whole areas of the US into complete darkness for a few short moments.

Here is the moment when some of the first pictures of the total solar eclipse were seen from a special Nasa aircraft.

You can hear how excited everybody is!

