Pictures: US enjoys amazing solar eclipse

The long-awaited solar eclipse sweeps over the US as space watchers are treated to one of the most spectacular space sights that you can see from Earth.
This was one of the first pictures that Nasa published showing the Moon starting to move in between the Sun and the Earth. This was visible from the west coast of the US. It looks a bit like the Moon is 'taking a bite' out of the Sun.
People in South Carolina are seen here getting ready to enjoy the show with their special protective eclipse glasses.
The world didn't have long to wait before the very first pictures of the total solar eclipse could be seen. You can see the light from the sun's atmosphere glowing around the outside of the Moon. This is called the corona.
People on a flight from London to the US were equipped with special protective glasses to enjoy the solar spectacle from up in the air! We bet they got an amazing view.
Here is the view of the total solar eclipse from Hopkinsville in Kentucky, which was nicknamed 'Eclipseville' because it is such a good spot to see it from.
You can see just how excited people in 'Eclipesville' are to be watching such a stunning space show!
In the moment just after a total solar eclipse has happened, the Sun will peek back around from behind the Moon, as the Moon continues to move. This creates an amazing effect which is known as the diamond ring. You can see why!
