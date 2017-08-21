Solar eclipse: What can we expect?

One of the greatest space events that we can see from the Earth is happening today!

A total solar eclipse will be sweeping across the US, plunging entire areas into darkness.

We will only be able to see a partial solar eclipse here in the UK, provided the weather is good.

Jenny has been speaking to a reporter who is in the US ready for the event to find out what's happening over there ahead of the big moment.

She also spoke to an astronomer to find out a little bit more about what we can expect to see here.