Solar eclipse 2017: As it happens

Image copyright Getty Images

Today is the day that one of the most spectacular space sights visible from the Earth is happening. Yes - it is time for a solar eclipse!

Millions of people will be looking forward to watching the moment the Moon moves in between Earth and the Sun, blocking out the Sun's light and plunging areas of the Earth into darkness.

The best place to watch this solar eclipse will be from the US. This is why it is being called the Great American Eclipse 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Souvenirs are being sold in the US ahead of the big event

But we will still get to see a partial solar eclipse in the UK - provided the weather is good!

Follow all the action live below.

3:45pm - What can we see here?

Millions of people across the US will be treated to an amazing total solar eclipse.

But we will only be able to see a partial solar eclipse here. But why is that?!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption During a partial solar eclipse, the Moon only covers part of the Sun, so it looks a bit like it is 'taking a bite' out of it

Watch the video below to find out why the eclipse looks different depending where in the world you are.

And don't forget to tune into CBBC at 4:20pm, when Martin will be speaking to our reporter Nada who is over in the US getting ready for the big moment.

We will also be speaking to children too to see how they're feeling about it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Why can't we all see the total solar eclipse?

3:30pm - Scouts are getting ready

Newsround is following a scouting group from the UK who have travelled over to the US to watch this amazing spectacle.

The Salisbury Scouts have gone to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

You can also see pictures here of people getting their special glasses and telescopes ready.

Media playback is unsupported on your device UK scouts arrive in America to watch the eclipse

3:00pm - Good afternoon, Newsrounders

Today is the day that an amazing total solar eclipse is happening.

More than seven million people across the US are expected to witness the first total solar eclipse to sweep across the States from west to east since 1918 - so it's pretty exciting!

Media playback is unsupported on your device Jenny has been speaking to a reporter in the US to see how they're getting ready in Kentucky

In the UK, we will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather is good.

That is because the shadow that the Moon will cast on the Earth is not going to fall directly on the UK.

To find out more about the difference between a total solar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse, check out our handy guide.

And come back to this page for all the latest news!