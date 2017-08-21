Eclipse: British scouts epic eclipse journey continues...

The Salisbury scouts have arrived in the Yellowstone National Park and they can't wait to check out the solar eclipse.

But looking at the sun is probably the worst thing you can do.

It can damage your eyes really badly if you stare at it for to long...

Even if it is almost 150 million kilometres away from us!

So the Salisbury scout troupe have been telling us how they are going to keep their eyes safe and enjoy the eclipse.

Check out the video!