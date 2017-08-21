Newsround: The world in pictures this week
All this week's top stories in pictures from around the world.
-
Getty Images
A man writes a message of support after protests in Charlottesville, which is in America, against a march by white supremacists.
-
Getty Images
Check this sizable ship out! This is the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK's new aircraft carrier. The 65,000 tonne beast is the largest war ship the British Royal Navy has and will be in use by 2020.
-
Evn
A young boy falls off a log which has been greased with soap as part of an annual tradition in a small town in the Netherlands. Local kids attempted to run across the tree trunk and get safely to the other side!
-
Getty Images
Finnish drive, Esapekka Lappi takes his rally car sideways to get around this corner during the FIA World Rally Championship in Germany.
-
Reuters
We said goodbye this weekend to one of television's biggest stars, Sir Bruce Forsyth, who sadly passed away aged 89. Brucie was famous for presenting game shows and also, of course, for presenting Strictly Come Dancing for a time.
Image gallery
Newsround: The world in pictures this week
- 21 August 2017
Manchester Arena concert line-up revealed
- 17 August 2017