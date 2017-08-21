Pictures: Uefa Men's and Women's Player of the Year nominees
Newsround takes a look at the six footballers in the running to win Uefa Men's and Women's Player of the Year Awards for last season.
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of three footballers shortlisted for the Men's Player of the Year Award. The Portuguese player sent records tumbling last season as he inspired his team to the Spanish league title and another Champions League trophy.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is also up for the award, which he has already won twice before in 2015 and 2011. The amazing Argentinian had another great season in which he averaged more than a goal a game in the Spanish league and Champions League competition.
The final male player on the shortlist is goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The 39-year-old Juventus star ended last season by winning the Italian league title and cup competitions and reaching the Champions League final.
Pernille Harder is one of three nominees for the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award. The 24-year-old helped her club Wolfsburg to a German league and cup double. Then, at Uefa Women's Euro 2017 tournament, she led her national team Denmark to their first major final.
Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsán is also on the list after having an amazing season by winning the Uefa Women's Champions league and the French league and cup trophies.
The last player nominated for an award is Lieke Martens. The 24-year-old winger was named player of the tournament after helping her country, the Netherlands, to victory at the Women's Euro 2017 tournament, scoring in the final against Denmark.
