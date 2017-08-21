Pictures: US public gets set for total solar eclipse
Skywatchers in the United States are preparing for the spectacular sight of a total solar eclipse on Monday. Take a look at how people are gearing up for the amazing event.
-
Reuters
A woman looks through a telescope on a high school football field ahead of the eclipse. The Moon is set to pass in front of the Sun, casting a deep shadow that will sweep over the US from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east.
-
MANDEL NGAN
The last time the US witnessed an eclipse like this was in 1979. Here Nikos and his daughter Zoe try out special eclipse glasses in South Carolina.
-
George Frey
Traffic clogs the main road in Jackson, Wyoming over the weekend. Millions of people have travelled to areas like it across the US to experience the 2017 Great American Eclipse.
-
Justin Sullivan
A visitor puts a pin on map to show where she is visiting from during a festival in Casper, Wyoming.
-
Justin Sullivan
People have also been selling and buying lots of souvenirs to mark the spectacular sight, including t-shirts and these special eclipse badges.
-
ROBYN BECK
Festival goers dance at the Oregon Eclipse Festival near the city of Mitchell ahead of the total solar eclipse.
-
Scott Olson
With almost 2 minutes 40 seconds of darkness, the area of Carbondale in Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality during the solar eclipse. Here the local university's marching band practices before a performance celebrating the eclipse on Monday.
-
Reuters
Lucky skywatchers will be treated to an incredible total solar eclipse. Volunteers in Oregon help people as they look at the sun through a solar filter-equipped telescope at the Lowell Observatory.
Image gallery
Pictures: US gets set for solar eclipse
- 21 August 2017
Newsround: The world in pictures this week
- 21 August 2017
Manchester Arena concert line-up revealed
- 17 August 2017