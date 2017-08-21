Pictures: US public gets set for total solar eclipse

  • 21 August 2017

Skywatchers in the United States are preparing for the spectacular sight of a total solar eclipse on Monday. Take a look at how people are gearing up for the amazing event.

  • A woman looks through a telescope on a high school football field ahead of the eclipse. Reuters

    A woman looks through a telescope on a high school football field ahead of the eclipse. The Moon is set to pass in front of the Sun, casting a deep shadow that will sweep over the US from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east.

  • Nikos Spyridonos and his daughter Zoe try out eclipse glasses ahead of the total solar eclipse in Charleston, South Carolina, on August 20, 2017. MANDEL NGAN

    The last time the US witnessed an eclipse like this was in 1979. Here Nikos and his daughter Zoe try out special eclipse glasses in South Carolina.

  • Traffic clogs the main road on August 20, 2017 in Jackson, Wyoming. People are flocking to the Jackson and Teton National Park area for the 2017 solar eclipse which will be one of the areas that will experience a 100% eclipse on Monday August 21, 2017. George Frey

    Traffic clogs the main road in Jackson, Wyoming over the weekend. Millions of people have travelled to areas like it across the US to experience the 2017 Great American Eclipse.

  • A visitor puts a pin on map to show where she is visiting from during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival on August 20, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. Thousands of people have descended on Casper, Wyoming to see the solar eclipse in the path of totality as it passes over the state on August 21. Justin Sullivan

    A visitor puts a pin on map to show where she is visiting from during a festival in Casper, Wyoming.

  • Eclipse buttons are displayed during the Wyoming Eclipse Festival on August 20, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. Thousands of people have descended on Casper, Wyoming to see the solar eclipse in the path of totality as it passes over the state on August 21. Justin Sullivan

    People have also been selling and buying lots of souvenirs to mark the spectacular sight, including t-shirts and these special eclipse badges.

  • Festival goers dance at the Oregon Eclipse Festival, August 20, 2017, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon's Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell ahead of the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. ROBYN BECK

    Festival goers dance at the Oregon Eclipse Festival near the city of Mitchell ahead of the total solar eclipse.

  • The student marching band practices on the campus of Southern Illinois University before participating in tomorrow's solar eclipse program being held at the campus football stadium on August 20, 2017 in Carbondale, Illinois. With approximately 2 minutes 40 seconds of totality the area in Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality during the solar eclipse. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21. Scott Olson

    With almost 2 minutes 40 seconds of darkness, the area of Carbondale in Southern Illinois will experience the longest duration of totality during the solar eclipse. Here the local university's marching band practices before a performance celebrating the eclipse on Monday.

  • Ken Spencer (R) of Buckeye, Arizona, assists people as they look at the sun through a solar filter-equipped telescope at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras, Oregon, U.S. Reuters

    Lucky skywatchers will be treated to an incredible total solar eclipse. Volunteers in Oregon help people as they look at the sun through a solar filter-equipped telescope at the Lowell Observatory.

More on this story