UK scouts arrive in America to watch the eclipse

A scouting group from the UK has arrived in America to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday and we've been following their adventures.

The Salisbury scouts have travelled to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, where they'll be able to witness the amazing event.

Millions of Americans are getting excited about the eclipse, with long queues to buy solar glasses and heavy traffic across states where the eclipse will be visible.

14 states will see a total eclipse, where the Sun is completely blocked by the moon.