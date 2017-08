If you've got the sport bug from watching the World Athletics and the World Para Athletics, then here's a new event... The Superhero Triathlon.

The event lets disabled and non-disabled families team up together and have a good time while taking part in sport.

Chloe does triathlon with her Dad, Stephen. He does the cycling, running and swimming - and Chloe is with him all the way.

Check out the video to find out more.