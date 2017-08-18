What's happening in Barcelona?

Image copyright Reuters

On Thursday 18th August 2017 an attack took place in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

A van drove into crowds of people in the centre of the city, in a tourist area called Las Ramblas.

Thirteen people have died and dozens were injured.

What happened in Barcelona?

People who were in the area comforted each other when they reached safety.

Witnesses say the van deliberately drove into people in Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas area.

The emergency services got to the location very quickly and tried to help as many people as they could.

They are now looking for the missing driver.

What happened in Cambrils?

Spanish police said they have stopped a second attempted van attack in a small town called Cambrils near Barcelona.

The police managed to stop the attackers before they hurt anyone.

The five suspected attackers were then killed by police.

Police think this attack was linked to the one that happened earlier in Barcelona

Who carried out the attack?

Two people have been arrested.

The police are still looking for the missing driver who ran away from the van on foot.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said it was a terrorist attack.

The Extremist Islamic group, the Islamic State say they are responsible.

Read Newsround's guide about radicalisation and why people join IS here.