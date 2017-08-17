Who's performing at the Manchester Arena benefit concert?

  • 17 August 2017

The Manchester Arena re-opens next month. It's been closed for nearly three months because of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande Concert.

  • Pixie Lott Getty Images

    Pixie Lott will be performing at a special 'We are Manchester' event on the 9th September. It's the first concert at the Arena since the attack. It'll raise money for a memorial to remember the victims of what happened.

  • Louisa Johnson Getty Images

    X Factor winner Louisa Johnson is also part of the line up. 22 people died and dozens of people were injured in the attack in May. The building has been closed ever since.

  • Noel Gallagher Getty Images

    Former Oasis star, Noel Gallagher and his band will headline the concert. More acts are still to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.

