Who's performing at the Manchester Arena benefit concert?
The Manchester Arena re-opens next month. It's been closed for nearly three months because of the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande Concert.
Pixie Lott will be performing at a special 'We are Manchester' event on the 9th September. It's the first concert at the Arena since the attack. It'll raise money for a memorial to remember the victims of what happened.
X Factor winner Louisa Johnson is also part of the line up. 22 people died and dozens of people were injured in the attack in May. The building has been closed ever since.
Former Oasis star, Noel Gallagher and his band will headline the concert. More acts are still to be announced. Tickets are now on sale.
