The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Pictures
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo took place last night. Learn more about the big show.
-
Getty Images
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo took place last night. Cast members are seen rehearsing here. The Tattoo is performed to a live audience every year at Edinburgh Castle.
-
PA
It's a big show and has been going on for 68 years. The line-up includes more than 250 pipers and drummers, and five UK military bands.
-
EPA
A 1,200-strong cast from all over the world performed at this year's show.
-
PA
Forty eight countries from across six continents have taken part in the Tattoo so far. 14 million people have attended since it began.
-
PA
Prince William and his father, Prince Charles at a reception after the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. It was the first time they have attended the show together.
Image gallery
Pictures: HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives
- 16 August 2017
The Premier League turns 25
- 15 August 2017