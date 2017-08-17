The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Pictures

  • 17 August 2017

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo took place last night. Learn more about the big show.

  • Actors rehearsing Getty Images

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo took place last night. Cast members are seen rehearsing here. The Tattoo is performed to a live audience every year at Edinburgh Castle.

  • Military bands rehearsing PA

    It's a big show and has been going on for 68 years. The line-up includes more than 250 pipers and drummers, and five UK military bands.

  • Performers EPA

    A 1,200-strong cast from all over the world performed at this year's show.

  • Dancers PA

    Forty eight countries from across six continents have taken part in the Tattoo so far. 14 million people have attended since it began.

  • The Prince William and his father Prince Charles PA

    Prince William and his father, Prince Charles at a reception after the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle. It was the first time they have attended the show together.

