Pictures: HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth
Check out the best pictures from the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth.
-
PA
Crowds of people gathered on the Portsmouth shoreline early this morning to watch the moment HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed in.
-
Reuters
The huge warship was escorted into the harbour by lots of smaller boats.
-
PA
Around 700 crew members will work on board the ship.
-
PA
Prime Minister Theresa May gave a speech to the crew, saying the ship was a "true testament to British ship building and design".
-
PA
HMS Queen Elizabeth is the second ship in Britain's Navy to be given the name. The first Queen Elizabeth ship was in action back in 1915.
-
PA
A special app has been made to help the ship's crew find their way around the ship. At 280 metres long, it sounds like a good idea!
