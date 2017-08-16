Pictures: HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth

  • 16 August 2017

Check out the best pictures from the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth.

  • Crowds on Portsmouth shoreline PA

    Crowds of people gathered on the Portsmouth shoreline early this morning to watch the moment HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed in.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth arriving in Portsmouth Reuters

    The huge warship was escorted into the harbour by lots of smaller boats.

  • Crew march on flight deck PA

    Around 700 crew members will work on board the ship.

  • Theresa May talking to captain onboard ship PA

    Prime Minister Theresa May gave a speech to the crew, saying the ship was a "true testament to British ship building and design".

  • Crew member wearing HMS Queen Elizabeth hat PA

    HMS Queen Elizabeth is the second ship in Britain's Navy to be given the name. The first Queen Elizabeth ship was in action back in 1915.

  • Crew members stand in sunlight PA

    A special app has been made to help the ship's crew find their way around the ship. At 280 metres long, it sounds like a good idea!