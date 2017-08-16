Check this amazing space experiment!

We all know space can be a pretty weird place.

There's zero gravity which allows for some cool experiments by the team on the International Space Station.

Jack Fischer, one of the American astronauts, shows you what happens when you force air into a liquid - by blowing down a straw into his drink.

Now, it might just look like an excuse to mess about with space bubbles, but Jack says more experiments like this can help them make even better discoveries about space.

It's also a lot of fun to watch! Check out the video!