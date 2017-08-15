The Premier League: 25 today
Seven sensational snaps from the very first season of the Premier League, which is 25 years old on 15th August..
Meet the first ever Premier League goal scorer! Sheffield United's Brian Deane was the man who scored first and it was against Manchester United. The two teams kicked off on 15th August 1992 and Man United were starting their 27th season without being Champions.
Before August was over,another big occasion came along. Reigning League Champions Leeds United's star striker Eric Cantona scored the first hat-trick of the Premier League era. That came against Tottenham on 25 August 1992. Wonder what ever happened to him?
Unlike now, when the Premier League first began, foreign players were very unusual. Of the 242 players that started the 11 matches on the opening weekend of the 1992 season, just 13 weren't British or Irish. Norway provided eight players, including the Liverpool full-back, Stig Inge Bjornebye.
The top goal scorer award went to Teddy Sherringham of Nottingham Forrest with 22 goals. He started the season playing for Forrest, but was bought by Tottenham Hotspur for ...£2.1 million pounds! Bargain! That probably wouldn't get you one of Neymar's boots!
Being a manager was a slightly more permanent job when the Premier League started. Only one manager was sacked during the season and it was this guy - Ian Porterfield, the manager of Chelsea. Former player David Webb took over for the rest of the season.
Who was the best young player of the year? Well it was Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. He played in over 1,000 matches and is the player with the most cups and medals in all of world football. He also played for a long time, retiring in 2014 after 23 years at the club.
Championes, Championes! The first champions of the Premier League era were Manchester United. They and their manager Alex Ferguson (not a Sir then!) went on to win another 13 Premier League titles. But it's been an unlucky number for them so far, as they haven't won one since he left in 2013! United were 10 points ahead of second place Aston Villa, where the man on the left of the picture, Steve Bruce, is now manager.
