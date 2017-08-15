The Premier League: 25 today

Championes, Championes! The first champions of the Premier League era were Manchester United. They and their manager Alex Ferguson (not a Sir then!) went on to win another 13 Premier League titles. But it's been an unlucky number for them so far, as they haven't won one since he left in 2013! United were 10 points ahead of second place Aston Villa, where the man on the left of the picture, Steve Bruce, is now manager.