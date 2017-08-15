Yawn! Sleepy baby panda gets weighed

It's hard work being a baby panda. You have to be weighed, measured and there's a lot of sleeping to do!

The cute panda cub was filmed getting a check-up at the zoo in Japan where she lives with her Mum Shin Shin.

The zoo is running a competition to let the public name the panda and plan to reveal the winner in September.

She's the first cub born at Tokyo's Ueno zoo for five years, and is growing well and has become "fluffy", the zoo said.