Rare white moose spotted in Sweden

A Swedish man spotted the super rare grand white moose in Varmland, west Sweden.

There are only about 100 of the white moose in the country.

People on social media have said that they think it looks like a mythical creature out of Lord of the Rings.

Mr Hans Nilsson said he had long dreamt of seeing a white moose and he got his chance when walking in the country.

Hans had seen the moose drinking from a river and went back the next day with his camera hoping to see it again.

He was lucky and he got his chance!

Check out the video...