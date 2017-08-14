Silver and Bronze success for Great Britain

Image copyright Allsport

Great Britain ended the World Championships on a high, winning two more medals.

Britain's 4x400 metres women won a brilliant silver, in an intense race where they were being trailed closely by Poland.

Image copyright AFP

The relay team of Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond seized their opportunity for a medal when reigning champions Jamaica, were struck with injury on the second leg.

Image copyright EPA

A few minutes later, the men's relay team won bronze, taking the British medal tally to six.

Image copyright Allsport

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif and Martyn Rooney were cheered on by the women's team as they ran a great race.

Image copyright Allsport

There was no medal for Laura Muir though, who finished outside the medals in the 5,000m.

UK Sport had set Great Britain a target of winning six to eight medals at the championships but Mo Farah was the only athlete to win an individual medal.

Great Britain did narrowly miss out on more medals though, coming in fourth place, fives times.

Image copyright Reuters

British team skipper Doyle said: "If you look at the team as a whole, we've performed really well. We might have just made the medal target but sometimes that's irrelevant.

"Look at the bigger picture and I'm super proud of this team."