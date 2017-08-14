Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 24 minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo was only on the pitch for 24 minutes during Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona, but it was pretty dramatic.
-
AFP
Ronaldo's start to the evening was pretty uneventful, sitting on the bench and watching his team take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp.
-
Reuters
He was brought on as a substitute in the 58th minute, with his side, Real Madrid, leading 1-0.
-
AFP
Messi then levelled the score to 1-1 but it wasn't long before Ronaldo scored this classic, running from halfway.
-
Allsport
Cutting inside to the edge of the box, he was unstoppable.
-
Reuters
Barcelona's goalkeeper could only watch as Ronaldo's brilliant effort flew past him.
-
AFP
To celebrate, Ronaldo then took off his shirt and held it up. But he was booked for it and showed a yellow card.
-
Allsport
Shortly after, he went down next to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo felt he should have been given a penalty but he was booked instead for diving.
-
Allsport
That was his second yellow card of the match, so the referee got out his red card.
-
AFP
Ronaldo then started to argue with the ref and appeared to push him in the back.
-
Allsport
But there was no going back and he was sent off.
-
Allsport
A pretty dramatic appearance in just 24 minutes.
Image gallery
Ronaldo's dramatic 24 minutes
- 14 August 2017
Beautiful photos of the moon
- 8 August 2017
Surf dogs take to the waves!
- 8 August 2017