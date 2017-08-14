Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic 24 minutes

  • 14 August 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo was only on the pitch for 24 minutes during Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona, but it was pretty dramatic.

  • Ronaldo and teammates sitting on bench AFP

    Ronaldo's start to the evening was pretty uneventful, sitting on the bench and watching his team take on Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

  • Ronaldo being brought on Reuters

    He was brought on as a substitute in the 58th minute, with his side, Real Madrid, leading 1-0.

  • Ronaldo shooting AFP

    Messi then levelled the score to 1-1 but it wasn't long before Ronaldo scored this classic, running from halfway.

  • Ronaldo shooting Allsport

    Cutting inside to the edge of the box, he was unstoppable.

  • Ronaldo scores Reuters

    Barcelona's goalkeeper could only watch as Ronaldo's brilliant effort flew past him.

  • Ronaldo holds up shirt AFP

    To celebrate, Ronaldo then took off his shirt and held it up. But he was booked for it and showed a yellow card.

  • Ronaldo falls Allsport

    Shortly after, he went down next to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti. Ronaldo felt he should have been given a penalty but he was booked instead for diving.

  • Referee shows red card Allsport

    That was his second yellow card of the match, so the referee got out his red card.

  • Ronaldo argues with referee AFP

    Ronaldo then started to argue with the ref and appeared to push him in the back.

  • Ronaldo sent off Allsport

    But there was no going back and he was sent off.

  • Ronaldo walks off Allsport

    A pretty dramatic appearance in just 24 minutes.