Look back on Mighty Mo's career

He's one of Great Britain's greatest athletes but all good things must come to end and after a career filled with medals and world records, Mo Farah is saying good-bye to the track.

Mo only has a couple of races left and his last major event is at the World Athletics Championships in London.

So Jenny has been having a look back over the years of Mo's career - from his arrival in England in 1991 to his first major gold in 2011.

Check out the video!