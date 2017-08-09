Bland, Dull & Boring Day: What's it all about?

Today is really boring, very dull and incredibly bland - but it has nothing to do with having nothing to do.

Bland, Dull & Boring Day in fact celebrates the unofficial joining together of three places - the area of Bland Shire in Australia, the village of Dull in Scotland and the town of Boring in Oregon in the US!

In 2013, 9 August was named as Dull & Boring Day.

But Bland was then included too when the three places informally named themselves the League of Extraordinary Communities - making it Bland, Dull & Boring Day.

Image copyright Jim Hart Image caption Here is the governor of Oregon officially declaring 9 August Boring and Dull Day across the state

The areas cannot officially be twinned due to having very different population sizes. Read below to find out what it means for towns to be officially twinned.

Dull in Scotland made a link with Boring in Oregon back in 2012.

It put up a big sign announcing this in 2013, which became a big tourist attraction.

Image caption Dull actually celebrates the partnership in October each year and was the first place to put up a sign

That year, Mayor of Bland Shire Neil Pokoney said: "Dull and Boring basically have a tourism relationship. We heard about it and thought it would be even better if it became Bland, Dull and Boring."

Will Ordinary in Virginia in the US be next to join this special group? Time will tell!

What is an official twin town?

Many towns across the UK will be twinned with another town elsewhere in the world. Some might even be twinned with more than one.

The idea of twinning towns - that means joining them together in a partnership - is to encourage tourism by helping people to experience new cultures and bring them closer to places elsewhere in the world.

It started after World War II as a way to rebuild relationships between France, Germany and the UK.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Leicester is twinned with Krefeld in Germany

How much do twin towns get involved with each other? That completely depends on the town.

The fire service in Leicester has played football against Krefeld in Germany's fire service every year since 1973!

And in the 1990s, Nottingham asked Karlsruhe for advice with helping to builds its tram network, because the German town had such good trams. Experts came from Germany to visit Nottingham and helped.