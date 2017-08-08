Beautiful photos of the moon

  • 8 August 2017

Take a look at these photos of the lunar eclipse taken from different countries.

  • A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images

    This photo of the moon during a partial lunar eclipse was taken from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. A lunar eclipse is when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow.

  • A partial lunar eclipse as seen from in Nice southern France YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

    Part of the lunar eclipse could be seen from many different countries around the world. This photo was taken in Nice, southern France.

  • The moon above the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece. Reuters

    Here you can see the moon above the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece.

  • A partial lunar eclipse in Szczecin, Poland. Marcin Bielecki/European Photopress Agency

    The partial lunar eclipse could also be seen from a ferries wheel in Szczecin, Poland.

  • A man frames the moon with his hands during the lunar eclipse FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images

    In Frankfurt am Main in western Germany, a man tries to fit the moon in his hands.

  • The moon standing in a partial lunar eclipse can be seen behind a constructin crane on August 7, 2017 in Gilching, southern Germany. PETER KNEFFEL/AFP/Getty Images

    In Gilching in southern Germany, this photo shows the moon in a partial lunar eclipse from behind a construction crane.

More on this story