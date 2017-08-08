Beautiful photos of the moon
Take a look at these photos of the lunar eclipse taken from different countries.
-
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
This photo of the moon during a partial lunar eclipse was taken from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. A lunar eclipse is when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow.
-
YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
Part of the lunar eclipse could be seen from many different countries around the world. This photo was taken in Nice, southern France.
-
Reuters
Here you can see the moon above the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece.
-
Marcin Bielecki/European Photopress Agency
The partial lunar eclipse could also be seen from a ferries wheel in Szczecin, Poland.
-
FRANK RUMPENHORST/AFP/Getty Images
In Frankfurt am Main in western Germany, a man tries to fit the moon in his hands.
-
PETER KNEFFEL/AFP/Getty Images
In Gilching in southern Germany, this photo shows the moon in a partial lunar eclipse from behind a construction crane.
- 8 August 2017
