Chat: Do you mind your parents sharing school uniform pictures?

Image copyright Getty Images

The holidays are almost over and many of you will be going back to school.

Some of you might be starting at a new school for the first time.

One thing that many parents might do - especially if you're starting at a new school - is snap a picture of you in your uniform to post on their social media.

Do your parents do this? What do you think about it?

We want to hear from you!

Send us your comment

Do your parents want to share a picture of you in your school uniform?

What do you think about them doing this?

If they do take pictures like this, do they ask you before they share it?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.